The Chester Housing Authority is receiving about $3.5 million in federal funding to help dozens of families with young children move into neighborhoods with lower poverty rates and greater job and education opportunities.

It’s part of an effort by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to study whether changing childrens’ zip codes can improve their lives in the long term.

The Chester Housing Authority is one of nine agencies in the country chosen to receive this funding. The city is slated to get 56 new housing vouchers, in addition to the $3.5 million, which will pay to help people fill out lease applications, move into their new homes, and other logistical support for families. The Chester County Housing Authority also expects to receive 18 vouchers from the program.

The two housing authorities are still working out the details of how to distribute the vouchers, which will help cover rent for families with at least one child under 13. These vouchers can be used outside the city or county. These agencies were chosen, in part, due to their experience successfully managing vouchers.

Often, voucher recipients have a hard time finding landlords willing to take their subsidies, and they’re forced to live in neighborhoods with concentrated poverty and limited job and education opportunities.

“Their limited income alone provides a disadvantage to the depths of their housing search,” said Chester Housing Authority Executive Director Steven Fischer. “They might have a limited amount of time due to work hours. They might have a limited distance that they can actually go to search for housing due to a lack of funds, lack of transportation.”