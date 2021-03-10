Advocates rally for Chesco woman facing eviction after loss of long-sought housing voucher

Manisha Divecha is set to be evicted from her home March 15, in the middle of a pandemic. It comes, Divecha says, as housing officials revoked her long-awaited housing subsidy without notifying her, after she was unable to use it to find a place that can accommodate her accessibility needs.

“It’s terrifying,” Divecha said during a small rally Monday in front of her apartment complex with about a dozen supporters. “I’m kind of just in awe and shock right now because I think it’s finally hitting me a little bit.”

The pending eviction of the 33-year-old Divecha, who uses a wheelchair and is also a disability advocate and aspiring lawyer, could mark the end of a yearslong struggle to get a housing voucher from the Housing Authority of Chester County and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While her struggles to get help finding a place to live preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable-housing advocates with the Poor People’s Army argue that her case is emblematic of a looming crisis as a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of this month without long-term help for renters.

Chester County’s Housing Authority has 1,700 vouchers to help people pay their rent. As is the case with housing authorities in cities like Philadelphia, the need for Housing Choice Voucher Program subsidies (formerly known as Section 8) outstrips supply, and the waitlist in Chester County is currently open only for project-based vouchers tied to specific housing units.

Divecha said she was approved for the county’s Mainstream Voucher Program around April 2019. The goal of these vouchers is to help non-elderly people who have disabilities and are at risk of becoming homeless, if they aren’t already; those transitioning out of an institutional setting, such as a nursing home; and those at risk of being institutionalized.

Still, Divecha said the process of using the subsidy to pay part of her rent was no easier than applying for it had been. Divecha, who was working with a case manager through a nonprofit until early 2020, was given several apartment options to choose from.

“But the units didn’t meet my accessibility needs, which we told [the housing authority] over and over,” Divecha recalled. “I had my doctors write letters. Nothing seemed to match up.”