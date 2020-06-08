Once an industrial giant, supplying the world with condensed soup and building ships for the U.S. military, Camden is rekindling that past with the expected opening later this month of a plant bringing jobs back from China.

With its anticipated 300 or more workers, ResinTech, which makes water filtration products, will not employ the tens of thousands who once made Campbell’s Soup and New York Shipbuilding iconic names.

But, built on 27 acres of previously contaminated land straddling Cramer Hill and East Camden, ResinTech will provide the types of jobs that residents have been clamoring for under a controversial corporate-tax break that many say has left them out.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have a quote-unquote career job in the town that you live in,” said Givenson Colon, a local resident, after handing his resume to ResinTech’s head of human resources as a job fair earlier this year.

Referring to the several companies that have newly arrived in the city, he added: “I feel it gives hope to the younger people, because a lot of us are making irresponsible decisions based off of immediate need or being hungry and stuff like that. You don’t have to do it. You don’t. There’s options now.”

ResinTech is the umbrella name for a family of companies that will move to the Camden facility under a state program that gives businesses generous tax breaks to relocate to economically disadvantaged areas.

Camden was the largest single beneficiary of that program, which Gov. Phil Murphy let expire last year. More than two dozen companies relocating to the city have been promised a combined $1.6 billion in incentives if they meet certain employment targets.

Supporters say those tax breaks — including up to $139 million for ResinTech — have been essential in luring companies to the distressed city and have coincided with a turnaround in crime and education.

But critics — mostly Black residents, activists and religious leaders — say that money has flowed predominantly to politically connected outsiders to build gleaming waterfront office towers that they’ve filled with existing employees from the suburbs.

They say not enough jobs or benefits are reaching longtime residents. The tax-break program has also been marred by poor state oversight and allegations of corruption and self-dealing.

During a tour of the construction site in January, ResinTech CEO Jeffrey Gottlieb said his company is addressing those concerns.

“I would say right now, to the extent that we need people for the types of jobs we need, we’re exclusively targeting Camden residents,” he said. “We are coming to Camden first.”

Plus, he said, the company is a good fit for its working-class neighborhood.

“We have a number of white-collar jobs, and that’s not going to change,” he said. “But we have many, many, many, many unskilled, semi-skilled opportunities for workers — hundreds and hundreds of opportunities — and I think that should match the labor pool here. And hopefully we can train them up … to turn them into future managers or leaders within the company.”