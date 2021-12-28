Camden County ramps up COVID-19 testing to help meet demand

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to set up a federal surge testing site in New Jersey, where COVID-19 hospitalizations are up more than 50% over levels two weeks ago.

While the timeline and location have not yet been announced, some counties are ramping up testing to meet the increased demand.

Camden County has teamed up with Vault Medical Services to provide free saliva tests at three sites. Patients can take the test at one of the sites or take them at home, bring them back, and place them in a dropbox.