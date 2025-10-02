This story originally appeared on 6abc.



The director of CATS Bridge to Rescue in Bensalem will face animal cruelty charges, according to Bucks County SPCA.

The SPCA and Bensalem Animal Control saved 71 neglected cats and kittens from the nonprofit organization, which opened in 2009.

Cindy Kelly, the SPCA’s communications and development director, said they removed two kittens from the rescue on Tuesday, which died from a highly contagious virus.

On Wednesday morning, they returned to take the remaining animals.

“It’s a chronic suffering. This didn’t happen overnight,” said Kelly. “There was just a lot of trash and debris and animal feces, smelled really strong of urine, a lot of flies, fleas. Most of the cats were actively scratching and very uncomfortable.”

Kelly said the cats are receiving treatment for fleas, ear mites and respiratory infections, among other things, at both shelters in Lahaska and Quakertown.

Meanwhile, CATS Bridge to Rescue volunteers said they planned to close its doors at the end of the month and tried to find forever homes for all the cats.

“We’re all heartbroken,” said Amanda, who is the rescue’s adoption and volunteer coordinator. “We love the animals. We care about them.”

Amanda said it’s unfortunate they did not receive any warnings from officials.

“I’m not sure what they consider unsanitary conditions. Rescues will have smells. They always do,” said Amanda. “We would never let our cats be in unsafe conditions.”

“We’ve been there before in the past and mandated that corrections were made, which is our normal process,” said Kelly. “At times, she (director) would make improvements, but clearly things just got to a point where it was unacceptable.”

Kelly said this case highlights a glaring gap in animal cruelty laws in Pennsylvania.

“Dog kennels are licensed. Animal shelters are licensed and inspected. However, cat rescues are not. There’s no one that’s licensing and inspecting cat rescues, and sadly, we see this type of scenario play out again and again,” said Kelly.

We reached out to state leaders for more information on legislation to prevent this from happening again.

While these cats are not up for adoption yet, the SPCA said many other cats are available. They’re waiving the adoption fee for October. Supporters can also donate to the animal relief fund.