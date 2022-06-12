From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Burlington County will receive $13.6 million from the state’s $641 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors. To help develop a spending plan for the money, county commissioners have developed a new advisory committee.

The Regional Advisory Council will take a look at specific needs to tackle the opioid epidemic based on data, according to Shirla Simpson, Burlington County’s human services director and one of the leaders of the council.

“They will be ongoing conversations,” she said, adding that the county’s share of the settlement, spread out, is “a substantial amount even yearly” that requires “good conversations and some good planning.”

County commissioners voted Wednesday to create the Regional Advisory Council. Elfrieda Francis, head of the county’s division of behavioral health and youth services, is the other leader of the council. Other members include Evesham Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper, Acting County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, and County Solicitor Ashley Buono.