Building trust in COVID-19 vaccine marred by misinformation and America’s racist medical past

Drug companies are on the verge of releasing coronavirus vaccines to the public, but getting Black people and Latinos to trust the vaccine is yet another hurdle in the pandemic that has affected people of color the most.

A new study by the COVID Collaborative, a nongovernmental group of researchers and health experts, shows around a third of Latinos and only 14 percent of Black people say they mostly or completely trust a vaccine.

The study also showed people of color are more likely to trust messages about the vaccine from someone of their own ethnicity.

“Our strongest line of reaching those citizens is through the agencies and the individuals that they trust and that they spend the most amount of time with,” said Vicky Kistler, director for the Health Bureau of the Latino-majority city of Allentown. “So we make sure that our messaging as much as possible gets funneled through to those individuals and we ask them for partnership.”

Kistler said her agency partners with nonprofits, local entertainers and clergy to spread health messaging and overcome cultural or language barriers.

Black people and Latinos are hospitalized for COVID-19 at a rate nearly five times higher than white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black people are twice as likely as white people to die from the virus.

Black people make up only 14 percent of Allentown’s population and similarly 12 percent in Reading, where Latinos are also the majority.

The Rev. Bruce Alick is the president of Pennsylvania Baptist State Convention and the pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Reading, where his congregation of around 175 parishioners are mostly Black.

Clergy, in general, have long been a bridge of communication to reach the Black community, he said.

“That’s just a tremendous weight and responsibility and so generally, what I try to do is to provide people — as best I can gather it — with solid information,” Alick said. “So what I say to them is, ‘now you can make up your mind, based on this information that you now have, this is the best that I’ve been able to find out, or this is the best that I’ve been able to determine.’”

Zion Baptist Church has a health ministry that has hosted health fairs before the pandemic. During the pandemic, the church has moved virtual sermons and has served as a free COVID-19 testing site.

The Berks Community Health Center sets up a tent in the church’s parking lot once a week and around 400 people have used the testing site, Alick said.