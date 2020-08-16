Bucks County residents show bipartisan support for police reforms, including chokehold ban

A survey of hundreds of Bucks County residents has found bipartisan support for a list of police reform proposals.

The results were unveiled Saturday morning, as several dozen Bucks residents joined a virtual town hall organized by nonpartisan civic engagement organizations, a local newspaper and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-01).

During the roughly two-hour-long event, Dr. Steven Kull, who directs the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland, shared the results of a detailed survey taken by 437 county residents.

“All the proposals were drawn from the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” Kull said, referring to a bill in Congress legislating specific reforms.

Each respondent was presented with arguments for and against specific policy changes to policing, including chokehold bans, use of force, body cameras, qualified immunity, implicit bias training, no-knock warrants, a national registry for officer misconduct, and more. The company Precision Samples recruited a representative pool of Bucks County residents.

The least controversial measure was the implementation of body cameras for police officers. Among the Bucks County survey respondents in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, 85% of people support such a measure, including 91% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans.

There were similar levels of bipartisan support for policies establishing duty to intervene protocols, setting up a nationwide police misconduct registry, and policies emphasizing de-escalation, a ban on chokeholds, and mandatory implicit bias training for officers.

Some policies were more divisive, including whether there should be a ban on no-knock warrants, like the kind used by Louisville police when they killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her home. Just 47% of Republicans support banning the practice, compared to 82% of Democrats.

Still, every one of the proposals respondents were asked about had a majority of support.

The data was broken down only by political affiliation, not other demographic data like race, income, sex or age.

“We must move the Legislative process and negotiations forward, so we can begin to repair that social contract that exists between police officers and communities that they serve,” said Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent and one of just three Republicans to vote in favor of the House bill, which passed in late June.

“There needs to be some sort of law enforcement reform,” he added.