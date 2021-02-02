Bucks County man charged with assaulting officer at US Capitol

A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after federal investigators say he pushed over a fence and knocked an officer to the ground during the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol in early January.

Charges including assaulting an officer, obstructing an officer during their official duties and obstructing an official proceeding were filed against Ryan Samsel late last week, according to federal court documents that were unsealed early Monday. No attorney information was listed for Samsel and a number listed in his name had been disconnected.

Several phone calls to Bucks County officials were not returned immediately Monday, and it was unclear if Samsel, 37, had been arrested or was in custody in Pennsylvania. In the majority of the cases for more than 160 people charged with federal crimes related to the siege, court records have remained sealed until the suspect has been arrested.