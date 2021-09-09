Bucks County lost 18 on Sept. 11. Two decades later, a memorial in their honor offers solace

For Ellen Saracini, every detail in the memorial she helped design has personal meaning, starting with the two pieces of steel from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

“The taller one is pointed towards New York,” she explained during a recent visit to the memorial. “It is our introduction and representation of the destruction of September 11th. But it’s also our entrance into the garden of reflection.”

Saracini has been the driving force behind the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial, in an Eastern Pennsylvania community that lost nine people in the terror attacks — more per capita, she noted, than anywhere else in the state. All told, 18 people from Bucks County died on September 11, 2001.

As the memory of that day begins to fade for some, the memorial has taken on a broader role: To help teach children, to remember lost loved ones, and to offer peace to anyone who seeks it.

Walking the path through the garden, Saracini pointed to trees and a bench that represent the 18 who were lost. She noted, New York City isn’t far from here — only about 90 minutes by train. In 2001, a lot of people who lived in the county commuted to jobs in and around the city.

One of them was her husband, Victor Saracini.

Victor was a United Airlines pilot, primarily based out of the John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty International airports. But on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, he began his day in Boston — piloting Los Angeles-bound United Flight 175.

The jetliner was the second plane to hit the World Trade Center, eventually bringing down the south tower. Investigators concluded Victor and his co-pilot had already been killed by members of an al Qaeda terrorist cell. He was 51.

Ellen Saracini, also a trained commercial pilot, was watching the attack unfold on the news, telling herself it couldn’t be Victor’s plane.

Then, she heard a knock at the front door. It was a pilot she knew.

“He just walked through the door and I knew,” she said. “There was only one reason he would be coming to my house right then.”

Now, Victor’s name is one of the 2,973 etched on glass panels at the garden, near a water fountain and reflecting pool.

“There are a lot of people who are family members who don’t have any remains,” she said. “There is no gravesite to go to. And so places as beautiful as this, that you can come to, come on a down day and just be here, or come on a happy day and be able to share it in a beautiful space is very important to me. And I see how important it is to our community.”