Bucks County Foundation is accepting applications for more than 60 scholarships available to high school seniors planning to attend college or trade schools.

“We’re part of recognizing such a range of students in Bucks County for the true talent that they are, and supporting their future endeavors,” said Mandy Mundy, executive director of Bucks County Foundation, a community foundation and public charity that has been providing grants and scholarships since its founding in 1979.

Students can fill out an application online to be considered for the different scholarships. Most of the scholarships are restricted to Bucks County private, public or home-schooled students, but a few are designated for graduates in neighboring school districts outside the county.

“We always suggest anybody who is in the Bucks County or surrounding area, look at our website for the scholarship opportunities so that the students or family doesn’t miss out on financial aid that may be available for them,” Mundy said.

The annual scholarships take into account more than just a student’s’ grades and/or financial need. Some donors have created funds to support accomplishments in choir, band, theater and sports, Mundy said. Other funds support a student’s career interests in fields such as aeronautical engineering, architecture or medicine.

“Each opportunity is unique, but there’s a wide variety of criteria for students to look at what may be applicable for them,” she said.