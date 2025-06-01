At a Bryn Mawr theater program, actors with disabilities tell their stories ‘without boundaries’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Outside The Haverford School, 7-year-old Flynn Dorney is excited to show you what he and his friends are working on. .

Flynn has been enjoying his first year with Acting Without Boundaries, a Bryn Mawr-based acting program where students and adults from around the region can put on plays they wrote and produced themselves. He’s taken a liking to acting on stage and being in the sound booth to help with its production.

But for Flynn, who has cerebral palsy and a visual impairment, it’s far more than just helping put on a production of “The Fisherman and The Fluke.”

The afterschool program has become a supportive community that has helped him and others gain more confidence in their personal lives and in the classroom.

“I just loved how fun and inclusive and how kind everyone is,” Flynn said. “It makes me feel like I’m not alone.”

His mother, Meredith Dorney, called the program “life-changing” for both of them.

She said Flynn had struggled to feel accepted in formal classroom settings, which deeply affected his emotional well-being. They had searched for a more welcoming environment, and the program became that refuge.

“It’s what I’ve been missing as a parent,” Dorney said, adding that it’s also given him more confidence in those social settings where he previously felt like an outsider.

“Even though he doesn’t go to school with these children, it translates,” she said.

A Foundation of Inclusion and Growth

Acting Without Boundaries was founded in 2004 and began as a small initiative inspired by a similar summer program in Maine, according to Executive Director Maria Ceferatti.

Ceferatti joined the program a year later, after she was recruited by founder Christine Rouse, who believed her music education background was a great fit for the program — especially since Ceferatti’s son, Simon Bonenfant, who is blind also joined and remains part of the productions two decades later.

Today, Ceferatti leads Acting With Boundaries Jr., which serves school-aged children with physical disabilities.

“I kept going because I could see their love,” Ceferatti said about the children and their parents. “This community of parents is fantastic and it’s like a family.”

Enrolling in drama production in school can also help students in other areas of their education. A sampling of SAT scores from 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005 from the College Entrance Examination Board found that students involved in drama production “outscored the national average SAT score by 35 points on the verbal portion and 24 points on the math section,” according to the American Alliance for Theatre & Education.

In addition, the group said that participating in dramatic productions “can help to build the self-esteem and communication skills of high school students.”

For Flynn, it didn’t take until his teenage years to see that benefit.

Growing Through Performance

For Addison Evans, a 14-year-old Pennfield Middle School student born with congenital myotonic muscular dystrophy, the program has improved her reading comprehension in ways her parents never imagined.

Her father, Craig Evans, recalled that when Addison was 9, she was still reading books intended for much younger children. That began to change after his company sponsored an Acting Without Boundaries event about five years ago. He decided to enroll his daughter in the program shortly afterwards and has seen immediate results.

“Every time we go to her [Individualized Education Program] meeting … her teachers are very impressed with the way she’s been progressing,” Evans said. “I don’t know that I expected any of this.”

“All that she’s overcome … some of her doctors early on thought she would never develop like this,” he added.

Addison herself said she enjoys her time on stage and the fact that it’s a collaborative experience where not only does she and others contribute potential changes to the script, but they are also quick to aid each other if they stumble over a line.

“I usually say my lines clear and correctly on stage. If I get stuck on one, I usually get someone to help me,” Addison said.

Her mother, Lauren Evans, said it was also important to them to enroll her in afterschool programs to help her feel like she’s any other child. She’s also enrolled in karate and soccer outside of the acting program.

“We treat her like she’s any other kid,” she said. “We want you to have activities out of school.”

There are aspects of that level of respect throughout the program, especially as it transitions into the senior-level program, which includes older teenagers and adults in the production.