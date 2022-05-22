Bryce Harper returns for Phillies after 5-game absence

Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies lineup as the designated hitter on Saturday after he missed the previous five games because of soreness from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

The reigning NL MVP hit third for the Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Mitch White.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs and a .634 slugging percentage. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month. He last played the field at Miami on April 16.

“The last couple of days were tough for me,” Harper said before the game. “Woke up yesterday feeling good and today feeling better, as well.”