From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Bristol Riverside Theatre reopens this week after being closed for six months for renovations. On Tuesday, it launched a three-week run of the Anna Deavere Smith play “Fires in the Mirror,” about the 1991 race riot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The play is a series of monologues by Black and Jewish people involved in the riot sparked by a traffic accident that killed a Black child. The script is composed of excerpts from interviews Smith conducted with people immediately after the incident, making it a pioneering piece of verbatim — or documentary — theater.