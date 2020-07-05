Boy dies after pulled from pool at Wildwood resort

Authorities say a 6-year-old Philadelphia boy died after he was pulled from a pool at a resort on the New Jersey shore.

Wildwood police and firefighters said emergency responders were called to Beachside Resort just before 6:30 p.m. Friday and took over from citizens at the scene who were trying to revive the victim.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Wildwood police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

“We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of life so young. We strongly encourage everyone whenever you’re swimming to swim near a lifeguard,” city officials said in part.

Officials added that adults should be vigilant in monitoring young children, who should wear a life jacket or an approved personal floatation device.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.