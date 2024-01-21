Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Montgomery County

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A boil water advisory has been lifted in parts of Montgomery County on Saturday.

The advisory lasted for two days and impacted approximately 9,900 residents.

Customers in Upper Providence and Limerick townships, and all of Royersford, were notified on January 18 of a loss of chlorine feed for approximately 15 minutes.

Pennsylvania American Water reported that the issue was resolved and chlorine levels have returned to normal.

Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on January 18 and January 19, officials say, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized lifting the advisory.

For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com.