On Saturday, people packed The Black Reserve Bookstore in Lansdale and the hallway outside for two different events celebrating Black entrepreneurs.

Inside the store, owner Shaykh Anwar Muhammad spoke with members of a Norristown-based joint sorority and fraternity initiative that supports Black-owned businesses.

Outside, vendors showed off their wares as part of the Black History Month Bazaar, organized by Muhammad.

Since 2017, Muhammad has built community and highlighted Black literature and culture at his store.

He first opened the business in a small space, a quarter of the size of the current store, at the back of the Dresher Arcades on Main Street. Business grew and Muhammad now has a large, light-filled space on Main Street. The bookstore is host to a number of community events, including “Boys to Men” classes, conversations, movie nights, children’s storytime and more.

Muhammad, who moved to the area from Harrisburg, said he noticed the lack of Black culture stores and outlets in the Lansdale area.

“The questions I used to ask were things like, ‘Where do people go to get Black cultural things, like anything from shea butter, Black soap to books written by Black authors to apparel, jewelry, anything?’” he said. “And they were telling me that I had to travel to Philadelphia.”

That’s what inspired him to create a space where members of the Black community could gather, learn and support one another.

“When you come in here, you’re not in Lansdale anymore,” he said. “You get whisked away into this magical land … I know they talk about Black spaces and things of that nature, yes, but yeah, it’s necessary. Everybody has their space. So we should have our space as well.”