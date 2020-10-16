Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to offer flu shots in Philly

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is offering free community-based flu shots to help stave off a possible “twindemic” of the coronavirus and seasonal influenza.

Since April, the consortium has tested 10,000 people in the Philadelphia region for the coronavirus, showing up in church parking lots and tent pop-ups on city street corners. Founded by Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, the group’s efforts have been focused on increasing access to testing in a city where Black Philadelphians were contracting the coronavirus at a rate nearly twice that of their white counterparts.

The consortium will be providing both flu shots and coronavirus testing at the following locations and times:

Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mander Playground, 2140 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia 19132

Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Esperanza, 4261 N. Fifth St., Philadelphia 19140

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, 7500 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia 19119

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Yesha Ministries Worship, 2301 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia 19145