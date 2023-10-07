From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Moments after his old friend Joe Biden gave his inaugural address in January 2021, Wilmington pastor Silvester Beaman strode to the same podium on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to bless the new presidential administration.

Two weeks earlier violent insurrectionists had swarmed over that same site, trying in vain to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory over outgoing President Trump. But there Beaman stood, giving the benediction and declaring that America would again “become a beacon of life and good will to the world.”

Now, nearly three years later, Biden has tapped his fellow Delawarean to play a key role in doing just that. The president named him chair of the new President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

The White House announcement last week said that Beaman, now a bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, would head the 12-person panel tasked with “enhancing dialogue’’ between U.S. officials and the African diaspora.

While Biden did not comment directly, the announcement said Beaman’s “extensive experience and deep roots in Africa will enable him to lead the Council to achieve its full potential.”