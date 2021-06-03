Bill would force Pa. to post online how lawmakers spend millions in tax dollars each year

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded expenses incurred by state lawmakers each year would be required to be posted online under a bill being prepared for introduction in the Pennsylvania Senate, making the information easily accessible to the public for the first time.

The measure, championed by state Sen. Lindsey Williams (D., Allegheny), would require the House and Senate chief clerks to post the information online. Williams said she envisions a page for the Senate’s 50 members and a separate page for the 203 House members. Per diems, state vehicle usage, and expense reimbursements would all be disclosed.

The bill follows an ongoing investigation by Spotlight PA and The Caucus into how the state legislature spends tens of millions of dollars each year on food, lodging, travel, district offices, legal bills, and other perks for lawmakers and their staffers, but largely keeps the details of those expenditures hidden. The expenses are paid in addition to salaries that rank among the highest in the nation for state lawmakers.

“Oftentimes, citizens or journalists who want to see how legislators spend their allotted budgets face obstacles in obtaining that information,” Williams said. She said she is joined in drafting the legislation by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican from York County. Phillips-Hill could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.