Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads.

Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes.

And every year, she has to tell more and more of them that they no longer qualify, even though little about their financial situation has changed.

“The hardest thing is trying to say to somebody, ‘I’m really sorry, but you lost your rebate’,” Raph said. “A lot of them get upset, because they’re banking on that.”

No one likes paying taxes, but local property taxes in Pennsylvania are especially loathed. Still, the payments fund vital community services, like public schools, which rely on property taxes more here than in most other states.

Critics contend the system is especially unfair to older residents on fixed incomes, who are at risk of being forced out of their homes by rising costs and taxes. The state’s rebate program, paid for partly with proceeds from the state lottery, is supposed to relieve some of the pressure.

The program received a one-time, $140 million boost this year, paid for with federal pandemic aid. The move was praised by Republicans and Democrats alike as a way to help older Pennsylvanians squeezed by the highest rates of inflation in four decades and soaring prices for groceries, gas, and other essentials.

But the one-off increase glosses over a deeper problem that politicians have largely failed to mention: The number of people getting help from the program keeps shrinking and lawmakers in Harrisburg have dragged their heels on a long-term fix.

As a result, fewer and fewer people are actually benefiting. The number of rebates paid out has dropped by more than 25% over the past decade, according to the state Department of Revenue, which administers the program. That works out to 160,000 fewer households getting help.

There is wide agreement that the main reason for the decline is that state lawmakers haven’t updated the income limits for homeowners to qualify in more than 15 years. For renters, it’s been more than 35 years. As incomes have gradually increased over time, buoyed mostly by inflation, it has become harder to qualify for a rebate.

Making matters worse, almost everyone who gets a state rebate also receives Social Security benefits, which the federal government updates each year to keep up with inflation. The income limits for the state program, however, don’t account for this.

As a result, many people who have been receiving rebates for years find that these small, routine bumps to their Social Security checks nudge their incomes over the limit to qualify.

The stakes are especially high this year because Social Security recipients got the highest cost-of-living adjustment since 1982, which could disqualify scores of people currently receiving rebates when they reapply next year based on their 2022 income.

The income limits for next year should be raised, said state Rep. Stan Saylor (R., York), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, who will not be returning to Harrisburg after losing a primary challenge in May. “You’ve got to keep up with the rate of inflation there or it’s not a worthwhile program,” he told Spotlight PA.

Without action from lawmakers, more Pennsylvanians will find themselves in the same position as two longtime clients of Raph’s, a married couple in their 90s who received rebates for years. This year, for the first time, an increase in their Social Security payments put them just a few hundred dollars over the limit, Raph said.

That cost them the $250 state property tax rebate, as well as this year’s one-time bonus, roughly another $175. Failing to qualify for the state rebate meant they weren’t eligible for a separate $250 rebate from their local school district either. The rent for their mobile home lot, meanwhile, keeps increasing, Raph said.

A small measure of relief

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program gives homeowners and renters who are 65 or over, or disabled, a partial refund on rent or property taxes paid the previous year, as long as they meet the income requirements.

For homeowners, who make up roughly two-thirds of rebate recipients, the income cutoff is $35,000. The threshold for renters is much lower, at $15,000. (In either case, only half of someone’s Social Security benefits is counted as income.)

Politicians often say the program helps some of the state’s most vulnerable residents keep their homes. One recipient told Spotlight PA that the rebate was “the difference between me eating and not.”

For many people, however, the program functions more as a small measure of relief than a lifeline. Last year, about half of the households that qualified for property tax rebates fell into the highest eligible income bracket, with most receiving the smallest rebate amount of $250.

It’s these families on the cusp of qualifying that are most at risk of losing out.

Failing to update the program’s income limits “automatically disqualifies people who would otherwise qualify,” said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, a national advocacy group.

One factor driving the declining number of recipients is the automatic cost-of-living increases to Social Security benefits. These can be a mixed blessing, Johnson said.

Cost-of-living increases are granted only when prices for everyday essentials have already gone up. And recipients don’t actually see all the extra cash in their bank accounts. Rising Medicare premiums, which are automatically deducted from Social Security payments, eat up much of the boost, Johnson said. The extra money can also cause people to lose other benefits, like food stamps, sometimes costing them more than the value of the increase itself.

A steady decline

Pennsylvania is the only state to dedicate all proceeds from its lottery to services for older adults, state officials say. On billboards and posters across the state, the lottery’s familiar green logo reminds passersby that it “Benefits Older Pennsylvanians. Every Day.”

From the start, lawmakers tied the push to create a state lottery to easing the property tax burden on older residents. In 1971, when the General Assembly was considering a lottery bill, the state senator pushing the plan told The Philadelphia Inquirer that tying the lottery to a “worthwhile and popular” cause would make it more successful.

Another lawmaker, raising moral objections to gambling, would later say it was wrong to “lure the public with the label, ‘aid to our senior citizens.’”

The year after lawmakers agreed to create the state lottery, property tax rebates went out to more than 265,000 households.

Over the next 15 years, state lawmakers approved several increases to the income limits and rebate amounts. Still, rising property taxes remained a perennial concern in Harrisburg.

In 2005, former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell convened a special legislative session to address the issue, but lawmakers struggled to agree on sweeping property tax cuts because of the painful tradeoffs involved, like raising sales or income taxes.

“Everybody wants to go to heaven, nobody wants to die,” former state Sen. John Wozniak, a Democrat representing Cambria County, quipped during a debate on the issue in early 2006. “The fairest taxes are the ones that the other guy is paying and the ones that I am not paying.”

Finally, after months of negotiations, the legislature settled on a compromise: the biggest expansion in the rebate program’s history. The agreement more than doubled the income threshold for homeowners and upped rebates for the poorest households by $150.

Between 2006 and 2007, the number of households receiving rebates almost doubled, according to the state Department of Revenue.

In 2010, that number peaked at just over 600,000.

Then it started to shrink, a trend that has continued every year since. Last year, by comparison, fewer than 450,000 households received rebates. That’s a drop of almost 27%.