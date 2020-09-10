Bill to keep Pa. out of regional cap-and-trade program passes, but faces governor’s veto

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

After a contentious move on the floor of the state Senate, a measure to stop Pennsylvania from entering a regional program to curb greenhouse gas emissions is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

House Bill 2025 would require legislative approval for Pennsylvania to enter a program such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Senate Democrats hoped to offer amendments, but Republicans in the majority made a motion for the previous question — a maneuver to cut off debate and amendments on the bill.

Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) objected to the motion, calling it “totally inappropriate.”

“This is wrong,” Costa shouted as Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson) spoke over him, gaveling the chamber to order.

The bill passed with the support of five Democrats. One Republican voted against it.

Though the bill’s supporters argue it doesn’t prevent the state from joining RGGI, it would essentially halt the governor’s executive order issued in October 2019.

Wolf has repeatedly said he will veto it.

In a statement, Wolf spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said the regulatory review process “would be derailed with the passage of House Bill 2025.” She said the governor believes participating in RGGI would have environmental and health benefits for the state, as well as position Pennsylvania to continue its role as an energy leader.

RGGI is a cap-and-trade program among 10 northeastern states to reduce emissions from the power sector. Under the effort, power plants have to buy an allowance for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit.