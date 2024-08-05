Legal bills top $4.2M in fight over key Pa. climate change program

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have spent more than $4.2 million on legal bills as they fight over the commonwealth’s participation in a multistate effort to combat climate change, records obtained by Spotlight PA show.

The battle over the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) began in 2019 when former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order that directed the commonwealth to join the cap-and-trade program.

Under RGGI, roughly a dozen states agree to limit the total carbon emissions that energy producers within their borders can generate yearly. To emit carbon, most power plants in participating states have to purchase allowances at quarterly auctions, at prices that the states set.

States can use the revenue from those sales for climate mitigation efforts, electricity cost reductions for consumers, or other ventures; because of the way Wolf justified Pennsylvania’s entry into RGGI, the state would be required to put allowance revenue into the Clean Air Fund, which supports pollution reduction efforts.

Currently, two active lawsuits seek to invalidate the state’s entry into RGGI: one filed by energy companies and labor unions, and the other by legislative Republicans. Both parties scored victories last November when Commonwealth Court struck down the state’s participation. The Shapiro administration has appealed both decisions to the state Supreme Court.

In recent years, these appellate courts — which handle cases involving state government — have been asked to weigh in on several major policy disputes that began in the legislature. That includes ultimately picking Pennsylvania’s current congressional map.

Louis Rulli, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, says he’s not surprised by the number of disagreements between the executive branch and the legislature, especially considering the divided party control. However, using the judicial system to litigate those decisions can come at a cost.

“When the parties can’t come to [an] agreement, they resort to these tools. They’re not improper tools but there’s a cost to those tools and Pennsylvanians pay for that,” Rulli told Spotlight PA.

Between October 2019 — when Wolf issued his executive order — and June of this year, state Senate Republicans paid McNees Wallace & Nurick $1.2 million to argue that Wolf exceeded his executive authority when he joined RGGI.

Lawyers charged the caucus for drafting petitions, research, and arguing the case in front of Commonwealth Court, according to invoices. Those efforts included serving a subpoena to the executive director of RGGI, Inc., the nonprofit that runs RGGI.

State House Republicans spent just under $370,000 on legal fees to Post & Schell, P.C. during the same period. Records show that their counsel collaborated with the state Senate on the RGGI lawsuit regarding executive authority.