Bill Clinton is hospitalized with a fever but in good spirits, spokesperson says

The 78-year-old was admitted in the “afternoon for testing and observation," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton respond to audience questions on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Robinson Center auditorum in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins)

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington after developing a fever.

The 78-year-old was admitted in the “afternoon for testing and observation,” Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Urena said.

Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and campaigned ahead of November’s election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate