The world premiere of Tanaquil Márquez’s “La Otra” at the Philly Fringe Festival in September has a cryptic descriptor: Three sisters meet in Bogotá, Colombia, for their father’s birthday and “an unexpected guest arrives, secrets are revealed.”

Such a premise has seeded any number of genres, from comedy to tragedy, from a horror movie to a romance novel.

In the case of “La Otra,” it’s a farce.

There’s a cake fight, a magical Kenny Rogers playing a live soundtrack on acoustic guitar and brawling sisters slipping in and out of Spanish and English without warning.

“Families are funny,” Márquez said. “The secrets revealed are in the kitchen. The fights are happening in the kitchen. We have different kinds of comedy, very physical comedy, slapstick-y even. We have a swinging door.”

Márquez developed “La Otra” at 1812 Productions through its Artistic Core program for fostering new work. This will be the first time in 1812’s 28-year history that one of its plays will be presented as part of the Fringe’s curated section, and its first time producing a bilingual play.

“I don’t speak Spanish,” said co-founder and Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. “We have subtitles in both English and Spanish, but the first couple of times I saw read-throughs there were no subtitles. I still laughed out loud. The portrayals of the sisters are so honest. The family dynamic is so clear. It’s just so incredibly honest and that’s where some of the best humor comes from.”

“La Otra” is honest because it’s true. Marquez really does have a patriarch in Bogota – her great uncle – with three daughters and who harbored a secret since serving in the Korean War, which came crashing down on his family decades later.

“Very much inspired by my family,” said Marquez, choosing to keep her plot twists under wraps. “I have everyone’s blessing to produce the show.”