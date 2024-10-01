The fireflies are also impacted by pesticide use and increased lights from buildings that affect their nocturnal behaviors, including mating.

In recent years, detections of the firefly have been limited to state park areas in coastal Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

In 2019, the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the species. Jess Tyler, a scientist with the organization, said it’s crucial to protect what’s left of the species and its habitats.

“They’re predatory insects. They live in these wetland habitats. So they help control the populations of other invertebrates,” he said. “And by protecting it, we also help protect a rare type of wetland, which are like freshwater dune wetlands that only occur along the Atlantic coast.”

Tyler said fireflies have been understudied, which historically has hindered their protection.

The Bethany Beach firefly is not the only flying insect that environmental groups have petitioned for in recent years. Last year, the Xerces Society and New Mexico BioPark Society petitioned for the listing of Arizona’s Southwest spring firefly.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now seeking public comment on its proposal. Anyone who believes they’ve seen a Bethany Beach firefly is encouraged to contact the agency’s Chesapeake Bay office at 410-573-4599.

The agency’s Julie Slacum said she believes the public can empathize with the sentimental creatures.

“A lot of people get nostalgic when they think about fireflies. They think about summertime and little kids chasing around. And everybody enjoys seeing the fireflies light up,” she said.

“This firefly is only known from the Atlantic coast. So many people probably haven’t seen it, but I think they can relate to the ones that they see in their backyard and just the awareness that these insects are experiencing threats like a lot of our other species.”