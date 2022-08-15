Can these scientists save the Bethany Beach firefly from extinction?

Threatened by development and other factors, conservationists are trying to protect this rare insect from extinction. Environmental groups have urged the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to list it under the Endangered Species Act, which would offer the species greater protections.

“When you talk about fireflies to people, it’s not the same reaction you get when you talk about cockroaches, or crickets, or ants,” said Jason Davis, a wildlife biologist with Delaware’s environmental department who has been studying the Bethany Beach firefly for the state since 2019.

“You can talk about any insect, but when you talk about fireflies, a lot of peoples’ eyes light up, and it brings them back to when they were a kid running around, when there were more fireflies.”

On a Friday night, just after sunset, Davis risks mosquito bites to look for the elusive firefly among the wetlands where that tire mark remains.