Berms, blasts, and… dino prints? Bucks quarry hearing continues cross-examination

The sixth hearing on a conditional-use application for a proposed surface mining quarry in Upper Bucks County brought continued cross-examination from community stakeholders and Springfield Township residents on everything from well replacement to dinosaur prints.

The range of questions indicated a variety of reasons for residents’ opposition — some that could surface in later arguments this year, and some that could simply go extinct.

The proposed project, a two-pit quarry that would extract 500,000 tons of stone annually from a site covering 196 acres of wetlands and forest, is led by local developer H&K Group. The plan has been met with widespread disapproval from residents, who worry about lost housing value and potential environmental harm. After all arguments, testimony and cross-examination conclude, it will be up to the Springfield Board of Supervisors to determine whether the project fits within the township’s legal and technical specifications.

Tuesday night’s hearing was conducted over Zoom, with township board members, H&K staff, and more than 40 local residents attending virtually. Cross-examination of H&K project engineer Scott Drumbore continued, with Clean Air Council attorney Alex Bomstein and Springfield residents Kyle Fliszar and Jonathan Vorchheimer questioning.