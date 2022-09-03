An unauthorized Banksy retrospective opens in Germantown

While the artist has not endorsed the show, Reyes said Banksy has not indicated any opposition to it.

“We want his work to be accessible. During the last decade we’ve seen his work be extremely privatized and commoditized, and that’s not his purpose,” she said. “Our goal and intention was to support his reasons and really make this work accessible.”

Philadelphia is the sixth of 11 cities One Thousand Ways is touring BanksyLand. The show is presenting in an obscure location in Germantown: a warehouse space at 219 West Rittenhouse Street normally used by the film production company Rittenhouse Filmworks.

Part of the walls are left as raw brick to give an aesthetically suitable home for the rat street signs, cardboard protest signs, and life-size images of a police officer in full riot gear with a cartoon smiley face, and two male London police officers embraced in a kiss.

The brick wall traces the evolution of Banksy. There are not many details known about his identity or his biography, but it is known that he started as a stencil tagger in the 1990s.

“That’s when we see Banksy introduce himself on the streets of Bristol, tagging up street signs, electrical boxes, government signs,” said Reyes. “Often he introduced himself with a rat stencil, the work being inspired by the early 1970’s Blek le Rat, a French stencil artist, the godfather of stencil art, who also used rats in his work.”

The work on the brick wall shows Banksy using his stencil work in more radical ways, including obscuring a Nazi swastika that had been painted on a wall in Paris, with a pink floral pattern that appears to be painted by the figure of a Black girl.

The original is still on the Paris wall, so this exhibition re-creates the image with high-resolution, life-size photography. It’s one of a few pieces in the show that are recreations of Banksy’s work.