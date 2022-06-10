New baby formula plant gets another $8 million from Pa.

View of an empty shelf in a grocery store where usually baby formula products are available.

File photo: Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A massive baby formula recall, combined with COVID-related supply chain problems, is getting most of the blame for the shortage that's causing distress for many parents across the U.S. But the nation's formula supply has long been vulnerable to this type of crisis, experts say, due to decades-old rules and policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner nearly the entire U.S. market. (Eric Gay/AP)

An infant formula manufacturer in Pennsylvania is getting more than $8 million from the state to help offset the nationwide shortage.

ByHeart, the country’s newest FDA-registered formula manufacturer, has now received more than $10 million from Pennsylvania. All of it has come through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“I promised to do everything I can do to support Pennsylvania families. This $8.25 million investment does just that by allowing ByHeart to continue scaling up their business and nourishing more babies,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a statement.

The additional investment will enable ByHeart to increase its manufacturing capacity and hire more staff, a combination that could translate to the Reading-based company producing formula for half a million more babies.

The news comes amid a severe shortage of infant formula, largely caused by supply chain issues related to the pandemic.

In response, President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up formula production and authorize flights to bring in formula from other countries.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen a manufacturing plant in Michigan. It was closed after the company had to recall some of its formula brands because formula from that facility was tied to bacterial infections in four infants.

The infections may have contributed to the deaths of two infants, according to the FDA.

