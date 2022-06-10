New baby formula plant gets another $8 million from Pa.

An infant formula manufacturer in Pennsylvania is getting more than $8 million from the state to help offset the nationwide shortage.

ByHeart, the country’s newest FDA-registered formula manufacturer, has now received more than $10 million from Pennsylvania. All of it has come through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“I promised to do everything I can do to support Pennsylvania families. This $8.25 million investment does just that by allowing ByHeart to continue scaling up their business and nourishing more babies,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a statement.

The additional investment will enable ByHeart to increase its manufacturing capacity and hire more staff, a combination that could translate to the Reading-based company producing formula for half a million more babies.