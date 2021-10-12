Atlantic City waives civil service exam requirement for some new police officers

There is now another path to becoming a police officer in Atlantic City.

Thanks to a state law Gov. Phil Murphy signed in February, municipalities can waive civil service exam requirements for some entry-level police officers. The law went into effect in August, but a municipality must pass an ordinance to formally implement the exception.

The Atlantic City Council did so unanimously at its Sept. 23 meeting.

The ordinance addresses the hiring of Class II or special law enforcement officers. These are officers who are appointed to the position for a year and perform similar duties as police officers, though they may not carry service weapons when off duty, per state law.

As a Class II officer, attending basic officer training at a school approved by the New Jersey Police Training Commission would serve as an alternative to the civil service exam that is required to be hired as an entry-level police officer. If there is an open tenure position, a Class II officer can be promoted to that role.