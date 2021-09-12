At the Garden of Reflection, looking back on the passing of so many on 9/11

A bell tolled to mark the exact moments that the towers were struck, the Pentagon was hit by a third plane, Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and each tower collapsed.

State Sen. Steve Santasiero and Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie read aloud the names of the Pennsylvania and Bucks County victims.

In an interview, Harvie said that he has known Reiss for a long time, and that he would have come to the 20th anniversary memorial even if she hadn’t asked him to read the names.

“It’s certainly one of the biggest honors of my life to be able to do that,” Harvie said.

It was a solemn morning of reflection, with tears flowing as if the wounds were as fresh as they were in 2001.

“​​We tend to take these round numbers — five years, 10 years, 20 years, 25 years — and we add significance to them. I think, to the families of the people who were lost, I don’t know if there’s any difference for them. The pain is still there,” Harvie said.

The 8:30 a.m. ceremony was to be followed by a larger 6 p.m. Remembrance in Light ceremony at the Garden of Reflection.

It was not by chance that the Garden of Reflection became the official Pennsylvania memorial to the victims of 9/11: Much credit is given to the late Grace Godshalk, who had been a Lower Makefield Township supervisor. She lost her son, William Godshalk, in the attacks.

Ellen Saracini, Fiona Havlish, Tara Bane, and Godshalk, all family members of 9/11 victims, gathered to create a memorial to honor Lower Makefield residents who had passed.

Before Sept. 11, 2001, Reiss had a pretty ordinary life. She was a teacher, a mother of five, and a wife who seamlessly balanced her many duties as an active member of her community.

She enjoyed a level of privacy and opted out of the limelight. And then everything changed.

Just 23 years old, Joshua Reiss was the youngest international bonds trader at Cantor Fitzgerald. His family was very proud of him. But Judi Reiss had her worries about his place of work in one of the towers. She even had a discussion with her son a week and a half before the nightmare unfolded.

“I was terrified of him being that high up in any building, and I absolutely was not going up to visit his office. That was not happening. And I mean, he was reassuring me,” Reiss said.

And then, the planes struck.

“I admit, I was a disaster. I was what somebody today would call a hot mess. Losing Josh was … it was viscerally painful. It was not just my head that hurt, but my whole body hurt,” Reiss said.

She couldn’t even leave the comfort of her home without a camera or a microphone being shoved in her face.

Somehow, Godshalk helped Reiss and other local families pick up the pieces. They found a great location for a memorial, pulled together funds, selected an architect, and soon after the Garden of Reflection was born.

“The garden is just a very special, special place. It’s somewhere anyone can come and sit down and find a lot of peace,” Reiss said.

Godshalk was a “definite Yankee Republican,” Reiss said, and she was a “moderate to liberal Democrat.”. Despite their political differences, they grew closer because of 9/11.

In fact, Reiss said, it was Godshalk that got her involved with township politics after Godshalk stepped down from her post. She even encouraged Reiss to take her place.

Now, Reiss is the Bucks County prothonotary. Godshalk passed away back in 2018, leaving Reiss heartbroken, but she is reminded of the bond they had and Godshalk’s legacy every time she steps outside.

“I always say that if you walk in Lower Makefield, everything good you look at should have Grace’s name on it,” Reiss said.

Today, Reiss is 20 years older, as is the rest of her family — with the exception of Josh. She feels as if he’s stuck in time.

“Twenty years is a long time, especially when we consider we have children graduating from college this year that did not know what life was like before. And it was different, much, much different. To me, whether it’s one year or 20 years, there’s not a big difference in the way I feel. I’m going to always miss him,” Reiss said.

Hard to believe two decades have passed

Many attending Saturday’s ceremony said it was stunning to recall that it’s been 20 years since the twin towers fell.

But those who witnessed the aftermath firsthand said they remember the days and weeks that followed like it was yesterday.

Chuck Manziak is a retired airline pilot and naval aviator from Yardley. He flew over ground zero just days after the attack.

“It was still smoldering; there were huge searchlights. And it was surreal. It’s the only way I can describe it. It took every ounce of me not to get emotional. Because well, I had a job to do,” Manziak said.

He said he won’t forget the trauma the country endured. He hasn’t even forgotten when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Manziak was just 9 years old at the time. His son was the same age on 9/11.

“And I remember looking at my son, wondering, `How is he reacting to all this trauma here on 9/11,’ because I almost felt in a way that I was looking at myself when I was a 9-year-old kid in November of 1963,” Manziak said.

Others also pointed to events in history as a way to emphasize the importance of the moment for them. Terrance Sweeney of Bucks County called 9/11 this generation’s Pearl Harbor.

“It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed already. I remember the day it happened. And it’s just hard to believe that 20 years is going by so fast,” Sweeney said.