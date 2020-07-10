As Washington reviews its NFL team name, what will Neshaminy schools do?

‘It’s like they make them hate us’

“They feel like you’re taking something from them,” said Fann-Boyle. “They just don’t want to give it up.”

She first brought a complaint about the name in 2013, two years before it was taken up by the Human Relations Commission. Fann-Boyle, who is a member in good standing with the American Indian Movement of Central Texas, has lived within the school district’s boundaries for 35 years. She said the level of animosity directed toward her for raising the issue has made her at times want to run and hide.

“It feels like they’ve taken our identity and used it like we’re playthings,” she said.

According to 2018 Census data, 86% of residents within the Neshaminy School District are white. According to the same data, 0.1% identify as Native American.

Fann-Boyle makes an argument supported by social scientific research: Appropriated Indigenous iconography has a deleterious impact on the mental health of Native Americans. For decades, the National Congress of American Indians has pushed for the removal of such representations.

“The intolerance and harm promoted by these ‘Indian’ sports mascots, logos, or symbols have very real consequences for Native people,” the organization says on a campaign page devoted to the issue. “Rather than honoring Native peoples, these caricatures and stereotypes are harmful, perpetuate negative stereotypes of America’s first peoples, and contribute to a disregard for the personhood of Native peoples.”

Fann-Boyle sees that effect even when proponents of the Neshaminy school name believe they are being complimentary. Many times, she said, she’s been told that, in spite of her feelings, the icon is flattering because it evokes fierceness.

“They want to silence us, and use our image for their sports team that they want to [portray as] warriors and blood-thirsty savages,” she said. “That’s what these images and these stereotypes do: It’s like they make them hate us.”

But Fann-Boyle sees signs of hope. She and others have formed a coalition to lean on the school district to accept recommendations made by the Human Relations Commission. She believes the decision by the pro football franchise to reassess its name could spur further change, accelerated by national efforts to remove racist and colonial symbols from public space amid recent demonstrations.

Already, similar pushes are manifesting locally. Officials in Philadelphia have decided to move the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza. This week, Trenton removed a Columbus statue, and the Norristown Municipal Council unanimously approved a resolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October, when Columbus Day has long been observed.

The Neshaminy district’s new superintendent, Rob McGee, wrote an introductory note to the school community earlier this month that included a section devoted to the recent push for social justice reforms.

“Clearly, racism, discrimination and hate have no place in our schools,” McGee wrote. “While I know we work on that goal daily, the next year will see an expanded, systematic effort as part of the District’s Strategic Planning to further prioritize such efforts.”

Fann-Boyle sees that as a good sign McGee might be receptive to reforms. McGee did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment for this article.

Neshaminy is hardly the only Pennsylvania school district feeling pressure to change its team names. In Centre County, an online petition by alumni to get rid of the Bellefonte School District’s “Red Raiders” mascot has been signed more than 3,500 times since launching in June.

In Delaware County’s Radnor Township, resident and parent Maya van Rossum was incensed to discover that after years of moving away from the “Radnor Raiders” mascot, the name and images are now making a comeback.

“My head exploded,” van Rossum said, recounting the experience of driving down a street near the school and spotting a sign for “Raider Row.” She also started noticing graduation signs adorned with feathers.

She believes the issue of Native iconography is re-emerging in the community, with both sides digging in their heels.

“I think this may become a hot topic of debate in Radnor,” van Rossum said. “Other pockets of activity [around mascots] are starting to emerge.”

The state Human Relations Commission said it has not received any new complaints about Native American mascots, but executive director Chad Lassiter said he sees a “transformative moment” in a country grappling with controversial statues, monuments, and mascots.

“The majority of these were steeped in white supremacy disguised as cultural pride,” Lassiter wrote in an email. “Perhaps we will witness our very own transformative moment in the Commonwealth with regards to schools that have controversial Indigenous imagery.”

Fann-Boyle doesn’t expect any quick, easy solutions. But she believes it’s vital to keep pushing for the Neshaminy School District to move on from what she believes is a nakedly derogatory name and harmful symbols.

“I need to speak up for people who couldn’t speak up years ago,” she said. “We have to fix things for the next seven generations.”