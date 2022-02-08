As Philadelphia resumes residential water shut-offs, here’s how to avoid losing service

Single Water Meter

Water meters. (Fahroni/BigStock)

The Philadelphia Water Department currently has a moratorium on water shut-offs due to unpaid bills, but that will end in seven weeks, on March 31st.

So the water department is holding a series of online events to help delinquent customers avoid shut-offs, including payment plans and state grants, such as the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In partnership with PECO and Philadelphia Gas Works, these Utility Fairs will help customers go through the paperwork of applying for assistance.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

“Our one-stop application process allows customers to set up lower monthly water bills based on income, senior citizen status, and even Special Hardship situations,” said PWD Commissioner Randy E. Hayman. “Thanks to tireless outreach and strong partners that allow us to do events like these Utility Fairs, tens of thousands of Philadelphia families are enrolled in our programs.”

The sessions will happen every Wednesday evenings and select Saturdays through March, offered in English and Spanish.

The online sessions are by appointment only. You can register at the water department’s webpage at water.phila.gov/utility-fairs.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate