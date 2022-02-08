As Philadelphia resumes residential water shut-offs, here’s how to avoid losing service
The Philadelphia Water Department currently has a moratorium on water shut-offs due to unpaid bills, but that will end in seven weeks, on March 31st.
So the water department is holding a series of online events to help delinquent customers avoid shut-offs, including payment plans and state grants, such as the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
In partnership with PECO and Philadelphia Gas Works, these Utility Fairs will help customers go through the paperwork of applying for assistance.
“Our one-stop application process allows customers to set up lower monthly water bills based on income, senior citizen status, and even Special Hardship situations,” said PWD Commissioner Randy E. Hayman. “Thanks to tireless outreach and strong partners that allow us to do events like these Utility Fairs, tens of thousands of Philadelphia families are enrolled in our programs.”
The sessions will happen every Wednesday evenings and select Saturdays through March, offered in English and Spanish.
The online sessions are by appointment only. You can register at the water department’s webpage at water.phila.gov/utility-fairs.
