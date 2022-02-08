The Philadelphia Water Department currently has a moratorium on water shut-offs due to unpaid bills, but that will end in seven weeks, on March 31st.

So the water department is holding a series of online events to help delinquent customers avoid shut-offs, including payment plans and state grants, such as the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In partnership with PECO and Philadelphia Gas Works, these Utility Fairs will help customers go through the paperwork of applying for assistance.