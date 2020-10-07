As Kamala Harris takes debate stage, South Asian voters are flexing political muscle

Jayashree Bhaskar can pinpoint the exact moment she became truly excited about the Democratic presidential ticket.

It happened in August when California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the party’s vice presidential nomination. In her speech, she talked about her family.

“Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chittis,” she said.

Chittis — which can also be spelled “citti” or “chitthi” in English — is a Tamil word of endearment. It was a gesture at Harris’s Indian roots — and for Bhaskar, it was revelatory.

“People just literally lit up. Oh, she said chittis!” she said. “That’s our mother tongue … A lot of Tamil folks, they were so excited that she uttered that word.”

“I even said, progress is when chittis is mainstream,” she added. “It is a huge deal.”

Bhaskar was already going to vote for Joe Biden. She and her husband K.S. Bhaskar, who live in Chester County, are politically active.

They organized for former President Barack Obama in the past, and K.S. said they’d resolved to get more involved this election cycle to oppose President Donald Trump.

But, he added, the addition of Harris — who is set to debate Vice President Mike Pence for the first time on Wednesday night — made a difference to South Asian voters like them.

The couple hears from a lot of those voters.

K.S., a software engineer, has created a program that identified South Asian voters by name from Pennsylvania’s voter rolls. He, his wife and other volunteers use it to phone bank for the group They See Blue, which aims to mobilize South Asian voters for Democratic candidates. The couple founded They See Blue’s southeastern Pennsylvania chapter.

“Not since imperial Rome has there been a society that has been so welcoming of immigrants,” he said. “Now you have Kamala Harris, who is the child of two immigrants. That is a tremendous role model for our children.”

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, grew up in South India and met Harris’s father, who is Jamaican, while at the University of California, Berkeley.