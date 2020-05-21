AP fact check: Trump’s false ‘Choice’ on vets’ health care

TRUMP: “So if you have to wait on line for a doctor, you go outside, you have a private doctor, we pay the bill.” — remarks Monday.

THE FACTS: His suggestion that veterans no longer have waits for care because of the Choice program is also false.

Since March, VA actually has halted the program’s key provisions that granted veterans the option to see private doctors if they endured long delays at VA, citing the pandemic. Internal VA emails obtained by The Associated Press reveal that some veterans are being turned away, even when private doctors are available to see them.

The program allows veterans to see a private doctor for primary or mental health care if their VA wait is 20 days (28 for specialty care) or their drive to a VA facility is 30 minutes or more.

But since the program’s expansion in June 2018, the VA has not seen a major increase in veterans seeking private care, partly because wait times in the private sector are typically longer than at the VA. Two months ago, after the coronavirus outbreak, the VA also took the step of restricting veterans’ access to private doctors, citing the added risks of infection and limited capacity at private hospitals.

Under the temporary guidelines, the VA is reviewing referrals for non-emergency care “on a case-by-case basis for immediate clinical need and with regard to the safety of the veteran when being seen in-person, regardless of wait time or drive time eligibility,” according to VA spokeswoman Christina Noel. The department has boosted telehealth appointments and she said VA referrals for private care will be made where it is “deemed safe” and private doctors are available.

Veterans’ organizations and internal VA emails suggest the department is painting an overly rosy picture of health care access.

In a VA call this month involving directors at its medical centers along with hundreds of VA employees and patient advocates, several expressed worry about veterans being needlessly denied care, especially in parts of the U.S. where virus cases were more limited, according to a participant on the call.

“We have community facilities open and able to see patients; however, our Veterans are being denied community care granted under criteria of the MISSION Act,” one VA employee wrote in a follow-up May 14 email to Tammy Czarnecki, an assistant deputy undersecretary for health operations at VA.