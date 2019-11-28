Another Shore town offers volunteer snow shoveling program for older residents, people with disabilities

With winter fast approaching, a Cape May County community is seeking shoveling volunteers to assist older residents and people with disabilities.

Wildwood Crest announced its volunteer snow removal program on Tuesday. Officials say volunteers will help residents that do not have assistance from families and friend and live in their own homes.

The borough will dispatch volunteers that are ages 16 and older after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas.

Residents seeking assistance and volunteers can register on the borough’s website. Volunteers will attend a short training session and receive safety gear, equipment and salt.

In 2016, Ocean County’s Brick Township launched a similar shoveling program, followed by North Wildwood earlier this year.

At the time, Brick Mayor John Ducey told WHYY that he came up with the idea after an older resident lamented about people no longer going door-to-door to offer shoveling services.