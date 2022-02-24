Four Philadelphia-based groups who offer help to those experiencing homelessness will share a half-million dollars from the business community. The funding assistance is designed to reduce the number of people living on city streets.

PHLCares gave the money equally to the Bethesda Project, Pathways to Housing PA, Resources for Human Development, and SELF, Inc. The groups are experts in finding long-term solutions for people who are experiencing homelessness.

John McNichol, President and CEO of the Convention Center Authority, said his organization was one of the founders of the effort. He said their goal is to give people living on city streets a second chance at a good life.

Anthony Clark is a graduate of the program at Pathways to Housing. He says being placed in an apartment instead of a shelter changed his life for the better.

“The main goal was trying to get me a little more self-sufficient and get that homeless thinking out of my mind. I was doing things the incorrect way,” he said. He added after sleeping on floors at other agencies, Pathways got him an apartment and the training needed to find a decent job.