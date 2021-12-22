City council members Jamie Gauthier, Alan Domb, Derek Green, and Mark Squilla helped read names of people remembered, over 300, and noted another 100 unnamed. Councilmember Gauthier affirmed council’s commitment to ending homelessness. At breaks between names, everyone said in unison: “We remember together.”

Project Home Executive Director Sister Mary Scullion urged all to recommit with concrete actions. Scullion called for an organizing of political will to urge the U.S. Senate to pass the Build Back Better bill, which promises $300 billion for affordable housing, and a national alliance of advocates working to end homelessness. She echoed the words of SELF, Incorporated president Mike Hinson, who said, “we have the resources to get rid of homelessness.”

Every speaker thanked the “warriors” on the front lines of the fight against homelessness. Many attendees work in health and social services in the city. Christine Zacchei, a social worker with Project Home’s Hub of Hope, scanned the crates of candles for names of people she knew. She hoped that Homeless Memorial Day would remind people that housing is a human right. “Too often we don’t see people as humans with families, like they’re invisible. Being seen is very important.”