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A report has found that NJ Transit’s reliability has little to do with Amtrak and that a bigger budget has not translated into a more consistent service.

The report from Garden State Initiative, a nonpartisan public policy research group, found that disruptions from Amtrak — which is responsible for the train signals, tracks and electrical infrastructure on the Northeast Corridor used by NJ Transit — have no relationship with NJ Transit’s reliability.

Danielle Zanzalari, a contributor to the Garden State Initiative who authored the report, said Amtrak’s faults are limited to “on-time performance measures.” But when it comes to the failure of the equipment, that is within the state agency’s control.

“We are not seeing Amtrak really to blame for that,” said Zanzalari, who is also an associate economics professor at Seton Hall University. “Just intuitively, it’s really about maintenance, replacement, the fleet assets, the age of [these] assets or any part of the rail car.”

A spokesperson for NJ Transit told WHYY News that the agency has not reviewed the report.

Reliability of NJ Transit declines as budget has increased

The report uses publicly available data from NJ Transit and compares it to other train services that serve the New York City area, due to the similarities in the carriers.

It found that although the agency’s operating budget increased from $2.39 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2024, service reliability deteriorated based on the number of miles a rail car travels before it fails.

When compared to Metro-North Railroad, which services passengers between New York and Connecticut, and the Long Island Railroad, NJ Transit rail cars travel the fewest miles between mechanical problems. In 2020, rail cars traveled roughly 89,000 miles between failures. By 2024, that distance had fallen to 55,000 miles, according to the report.

The data examined included the number of equipment failures and the general reasons, but more specific information about breakdowns is not disclosed.