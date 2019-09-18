Amid criticism, Pa. law enforcement confiscated $15 million in property in FY 18

A recent report from the Pennsylvania Attorney General shows that law enforcement across the state made over $15 million dollars through the use of civil asset forfeiture between 2017 and 2018.

This controversial legal mechanism allows police departments and district attorney offices to profit from property seized during arrests, even if a suspect is never convicted of a crime. This property — which is often tied to drug suspects — ranges from cash, cars and homes to jewelry and flat screen televisions.

While the annual haul –– which covers both the AG itself and 67 county DA offices –– is down from previous years, critics say the report shows that police still regularly take small amounts of cash from suspects — in some instances from innocent people.

Jennifer McDonald, a researcher with the national non-profit Institute for Justice, says these smaller confiscations are a sticking point for reformers. Potentially innocent people caught up in such a seizure rarely find it worth the cost of retaining a private lawyer to retrieve a few hundred dollars or less.

“For district attorneys to say, ‘Someone has $175 dollars in their wallet. We can call that drug money,’ is concerning. That means anyone who happens to be carrying cash at the wrong place at the wrong time can have their property taken and they’re very likely to not get it back,” she said.