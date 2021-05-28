America’s richest school serves low-income kids. But much of its Hershey-funded fortune isn’t being spent.

This Spotlight PA article was produced in partnership with ProPublica and The Philadelphia Inquirer, which is a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. Sign up for Spotlight PA’s free newsletters.

Long ago, and to great fanfare, business tycoon Milton Hershey revealed that he had given away his world-famous chocolate company, a gift to the school for poor orphans that he had founded with his wife.

“Well, I have no children — that is, no heirs,” he said in 1923. “So I decided to make the orphan boys of the United States my heirs.”

Hershey died in 1945, leaving a huge estate and a company that would grow to sell more than 250 million candy bars a year. His generosity, however, has created a dilemma for the Milton Hershey School that many charities would envy: too much money.

Over the years, board members who control Hershey’s estate invested in land, stocks, and bonds. They helped transform Hershey’s company town into a tourist destination, complete with hotels, amusement-park rides, golf courses, and a conference center — all now part of the school’s endowment, which includes a controlling stake in the chocolate company.

Federal tax law does not mandate that organizations like the Milton Hershey School spend a particular amount each year on their charitable mission. But the widening chasm between what the school could spend to help poor children and what it actually spends has led alumni, a local probate judge, and the state attorney general to call for the institution to do more.

Hershey’s fortune, which funds the school, has ballooned to be larger than that of the Ford Foundation. But the school has faced persistent criticism for helping only a fraction of the vulnerable children it could reach with its vast wealth. New questions have arisen over its spending after a former board chair sued in early April for access to financial documents he says he’s been denied for more than a year.

Located on a sprawling, leafy campus abutting farmland in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the nation’s wealthiest school serves roughly 2,100 students from low-income families. Founded as an orphanage where boys earned their keep working on Hershey’s dairy farms, the school now boasts rigorous academics and extensive support services, and most of its students go on to college.

In 1999, enrollment at the school was roughly the same as it had been in the 1950s. Between 1999 and 2019, the number of students doubled. But over the same period, the school’s endowment increased nearly fourfold and is now worth more than $17 billion.

John Kinnaird, a 1949 graduate of the school who spent time with Milton Hershey over dinners as a student, said the businessman would have wanted his charity to spend more. “His heart was to provide for orphans,” he said.

The charity’s board members say they are doing what Hershey wanted. Beginning in 1909, Milton Hershey put his estate into the Milton Hershey School Trust, the legal entity that exists solely to hold the Hershey estate and to fund the school. Board members say they are bound by the school’s founding document, the original deed signed by Hershey and his wife, Catherine. To ensure that the school will exist “in perpetuity,” the deed says the board can spend only the income earned by the endowment, not the endowment itself. So while the school’s total assets are worth $17.4 billion, $16 billion of that — Hershey Co. stock, real estate holdings and other investments — cannot be spent, according to the deed.

Even with that constraint, however, the school hasn’t been as generous as it could be.

The Inquirer, Spotlight PA, and ProPublica have spent the past year examining the Hershey Trust and Milton Hershey School — their structure, their spending, and the education the school provides. The news organizations found that in most years since its founding, the Hershey fortune has generated more income than the school has spent. As early as 1934, Fortune magazine noted the “embarrassingly large surplus piling up in the school’s coffers.” By 2020, the unspent income had grown to more than $1 billion, even as the school spends roughly $90,000 per student a year.

The Hersheys gave the school’s board of directors the power to admit more students as more income poured in. (As the deed put it: “From time to time, as there may be vacancies, or increased ability from income may warrant, others shall be admitted.”)

But, crucially, they left the specifics of how many students to admit, and how much income would warrant an expansion, up to the board members. Still, in a 1999 ruling, a state judge wrote that the Hersheys’ intentions were clear: “to care for as many children at the School as the income will permit.”

Administrators say the school plans to grow to 2,300 students over the next few years. And last September, under pressure from the state attorney general to spend some of the money that has piled up, the charity announced that it would use $350 million to create a network of six preschools across Pennsylvania, calling the project perhaps the “largest private commitment of its kind to early childhood education.”

Twice in the past decade, the charity, whose board members are paid at least $110,000 a year, has been investigated by the state attorney general, who was looking into whether its spending was sufficiently helping kids; both times, the charity reached settlement agreements ending the probes and leading to reforms.