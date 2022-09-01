Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in NYC after abduction in Reading, Pa.; suspect in custody

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Pennsylvania State Police say a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading has been found safe Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was issued after police say Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man who took her was traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a PA registration.

The girl was found safe Wednesday evening when she was spotted in New York City wearing no shoes.