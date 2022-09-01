Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in NYC after abduction in Reading, Pa.; suspect in custody

Pennsylvania State Police say a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading has been found safe Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was issued after police say Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man who took her was traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a PA registration.

The girl was found safe Wednesday evening when she was spotted in New York City wearing no shoes.

A male suspect, identified by police as 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor, was taken into custody in New York City, police said.

It’s still unclear what charges he is facing.

Police are still investigating how the man knew the girl but they did confirm “there was some connection.”

“We believe this individual was kidnapped by someone that she may have known or had known her. The neighborhood is safe. There is no danger to the public,” said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

It was not immediately known if the girl was injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

