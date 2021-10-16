AG Shapiro moves to block GOP effort to subpoena election records

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a court motion this week to intervene in an effort by GOP lawmakers to subpoena records linked to the 2020 presidential election.

Despite a virtual absence of evidence of voter fraud during the nearly year-old election, Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have pushed ahead with plans for an Arizona-style “forensic audit” of 2020 election results in Pennsylvania.

While supporters have offered little detail on what that entails or outlined plans to pay for such a review, members of the GOP-led Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee moved to subpoena election officials’ internal communications and voter registration data for millions in Pennsylvania.