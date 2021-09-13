After a year of crises, a 100-mile walk offers a chance to see Philly anew

Philadelphia artist JJ Tiziou began his eighth trek around the city’s 100-mile perimeter Friday. But he’s far from sick of it.

At this point, it’s an annual tradition, a walk filled with detours and setbacks that’s become a metaphor for life. Particularly so in a year so far defined by unexpected events, from the delta surge to last week’s flooding.

“If we accept [the uncertainty], then there’s less worries,” Tiziou said near the intersection of 61st and Baltimore Avenue in Cobbs Creek, where he started his 10 x 10 — Walk Around Philadelphia tour as part of the Fringe Festival, which kicked off Thursday and will run through October.

The 10×10 is literal. Tiziou divides the journey into 10, roughly 10-mile chunks that can be traversed with him or another guide over the course of a few fall weekends. But people can also elect to walk the course in any way, in any order they please, with their own group.