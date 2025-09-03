From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Feet First Philly is now accepting applications for its Public Space Enhancement Mini-Grant Program, which awards $500 to $2,000 for small, community-led projects that make neighborhoods safer and more walkable.

Now in its sixth round, the program has already funded more than 64 initiatives across Philadelphia, focusing on communities that have historically received less investment.

“We’re trying to fund projects in areas that have been disinvested by the government,” said Titania Markland, sustainable transportation program manager at the Clean Air Council, the nonprofit that awards the mini-grants. “Where is it that this money is really needed? Where will $2,000 bring the most impact?”

This funding is guided by questions posed by Feet First Philly, a pedestrian advocacy group within the Clean Air Council, Philadelphia’s oldest environmental nonprofit. “How can we improve the pedestrian environment? How can we have pedestrians’ voices heard and protected?” Markland said.

The answers rest with community members, and Feet First Philly is listening.

“The grant helps give community members the voice to say, ‘My community needs this, and this will improve public space. This will allow the elderly, kids, or anyone to walk, ride, or access the space more easily and feel more engaged with their neighbors,’” Markland said.

The mini-grants are open to community members, community groups, nonprofits and local organizations to enhance their neighborhoods. One of the main requirements is that the project benefit the community.

“That enhancement needs to be publicly accessible in whatever capacity it is,” said Sally Hecht, sustainable transportation program coordinator at the Clean Air Council.

“Your project has to benefit the community. It can’t just be your solo idea. It can’t be something that improves only the front of your house and you think, ‘Oh, this will be cool.’ We’re not going to fund something like that,” Markland said.