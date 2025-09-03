Feet First Philly offers mini-grants for safer, walkable neighborhoods
The call for community-led projects across Philadelphia is open until Oct. 1. All city residents and community groups are welcome to apply.
Feet First Philly is now accepting applications for its Public Space Enhancement Mini-Grant Program, which awards $500 to $2,000 for small, community-led projects that make neighborhoods safer and more walkable.
Now in its sixth round, the program has already funded more than 64 initiatives across Philadelphia, focusing on communities that have historically received less investment.
“We’re trying to fund projects in areas that have been disinvested by the government,” said Titania Markland, sustainable transportation program manager at the Clean Air Council, the nonprofit that awards the mini-grants. “Where is it that this money is really needed? Where will $2,000 bring the most impact?”
This funding is guided by questions posed by Feet First Philly, a pedestrian advocacy group within the Clean Air Council, Philadelphia’s oldest environmental nonprofit. “How can we improve the pedestrian environment? How can we have pedestrians’ voices heard and protected?” Markland said.
The answers rest with community members, and Feet First Philly is listening.
“The grant helps give community members the voice to say, ‘My community needs this, and this will improve public space. This will allow the elderly, kids, or anyone to walk, ride, or access the space more easily and feel more engaged with their neighbors,’” Markland said.
The mini-grants are open to community members, community groups, nonprofits and local organizations to enhance their neighborhoods. One of the main requirements is that the project benefit the community.
“That enhancement needs to be publicly accessible in whatever capacity it is,” said Sally Hecht, sustainable transportation program coordinator at the Clean Air Council.
“Your project has to benefit the community. It can’t just be your solo idea. It can’t be something that improves only the front of your house and you think, ‘Oh, this will be cool.’ We’re not going to fund something like that,” Markland said.
Past projects showcase creativity and community impact
Past awards have supported projects such as street murals, planter boxes, benches, community gardens, sidewalk repairs and safety improvements at busy intersections. A variety of projects have been accepted that, in addition to their community focus, showcase creativity that stands the test of time.
In the first round of mini-grants, one recipient was Enterprise Center CDC. In collaboration with Blackwell Regional Library in West Philadelphia, the organization used the mini-grant funds for a parklet project on 52nd Street, which included public seating, a bookshelf and planter boxes.
Markland said the project stood out because it was a great mix. It created a community space, added greenery and gave residents access to the library without having to enter the building.
“I passed by a couple of times last month and saw it was still there. That’s what you’re looking for: funding something in 2021 and seeing it still there and being used in 2025,” he said.
Last year, Klean Kensington cleaned and beautified abandoned lots into community spaces, giving neighbors a place to gather and take part in activities like gardening.
“We’ve seen stories in the media about programs for kids and other activities. They were able to convert an abandoned lot into a garden, and now the space hosts programs that enhance the community. In that area of Kensington, the application mentioned drug use was a big issue, and having a safe space for kids to not be caught up in that stuff was important,” Markland said.
Tips for applicants
Applications for the mini-grants are reviewed by residents, past recipients, city staff and other community members from across Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Members of the Clean Air Council shared some tips with PlanPhilly for those interested in applying.
Applicants should explain how their project benefits their community, including details about the neighborhood and its residents.
“We have a committee that scores these projects. None of us probably live in their area. We don’t know what’s going on. They have to convince us. Show us that this is needed, why it’s needed, who it will serve and how the money will be spent,” Markland said.
They should provide a detailed budget showing that the funds are necessary, will make a meaningful impact and that the project is feasible.
“One of our criteria for scoring is feasibility. If people have other projects that are already underway and we’re adding to it, we’ve found that those projects have success because they have great roots that they’re building off of. But we’ve also seen success with projects that are going straight from scratch,” Hecht said.
Before applying, make sure to carefully review the mini-grant criteria and reflect them in your responses. Clean Air Council is offering one-on-one sessions to help applicants fine-tune their proposals. To schedule a session before Sept. 22, email Hecht at shecht@cleanair.org with your available times.
Applications for the 2025–26 Public Space Enhancement Mini-Grant Program are due Wednesday, Oct. 1. More details and the application form are available on their website.
