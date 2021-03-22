The Garden State ranked fourth in the country, with 323 recorded incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution, up from 147 incidents in 2019, a 120% increase.

“The rise in hateful propaganda in New Jersey from 12 incidents in 2017 to a record 323 incidents in 2020 is truly shocking, far outpacing almost any other region of the country,” said Scott Richman, regional director for ADL New York/New Jersey Region.

Piscataway, Princeton, and New Brunswick recorded 9, 16, and 22 incidents, respectively — some of the highest numbers across the state. These municipalities are also homes to college campuses, spaces white supremacists have been increasingly targeting. Messages on these materials included “Just say ‘No’ to [Zionist Occupied Government]” and “Better dead than red.”

Pennsylvania ranked eighth in white supremacist propaganda distribution, which nearly tripled year-over-year from 81 recorded incidents in 2019 to 238 in 2020.

“I think that they do it because it is low-risk activity,” explained Shira Goodman, regional director of ADL Philadelphia, which also covers South Jersey and Delaware. “So it’s generally, unless you’re getting to the point of vandalism or harassment or trespass, probably going to be First Amendment-protected activity.“

What’s more, while the cost of going to a professional printer or producing batches of flyers at home is generally low-cost, the impact can be high, she said.

Goodman said groups will often place these materials where they’ll be visible, though they’re not always obvious.

For example, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading received one of these white supremacist flyers in May of last year. One staff member described it as “an act of intimidation,” which she wouldn’t have recognized without performing a Google search for the organization’s name.

Still, the community response in Reading following the incident is why Goodman says the ADL tracks and makes this information public as a way to “drown out” the propaganda.

After the news broke of the flyer, nearly 70 organizations in Reading offered a groundswell of support, which included workshops on how to fight hate in the region.