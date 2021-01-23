Acting Pa. victim advocate resigns after rejection by GOP-led Senate

Scarnati did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Previously, he called Storm’s assertions “egregious,” noting that several Democrats joined Republicans in rejecting her reconfirmation.

Storm previously said she believes Scarnati has held a grudge against her because of her fierce advocacy and outspokenness on behalf of victims of sexual abuse and harassment. That includes a female Senate security staffer who alleged she was harassed by her boss. Senate officials later fired the woman, and Scarnati’s office quietly agreed to pay the legal bills of the man she accused of harassment.

Storm also said Scarnati was angered because of her advocacy for the dozens of victims abused as children by Catholic priests who in 2018 descended on the Capitol advocating for a legislative change which Scarnati vehemently opposed and believed was unconstitutional.

The ethics investigation, Storm has said, involves allegations that she used her position as victim advocate to advance personal and financial interests, including a documentary she filmed about her experience with sexual trauma, addiction, and recovery.

On Friday, she reiterated that she believes she will be cleared.

“If there was a clerical error out there, tell me,” she said. “But I never took a dime from an entity that was inappropriate.”