Accumulating snow Thursday night – Friday morning

    By
  • Brittany Boyer, 6abc
    • January 6, 2022
Cold weather expected Thursday evening into Friday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning.

THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.

TONIGHT: Our next storm arrives with snow beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for the snow to stick so drive carefully, low 28.

FRIDAY: It’s a very slow morning commute as snow continues. It’s a quick hitting storm with most of the snow clearing around 8 a.m. As the storm departs skies will clear, but it turns windy. Winds will gust 30-35mph during the day. Friday’s high is 34 but it will feel like it’s in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the weekend with plenty of sun, high 33. If you’re heading to the Eagles game at night, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder with a few showers around in the afternoon, high 43.

MONDAY: Turning cooler with partly sunny skies, high 35.

TUESDAY: Much colder as arctic air arrives. It’s mostly sunny, high 27.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, high 34.

