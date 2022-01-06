Accumulating snow Thursday night – Friday morning

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning.

THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.

TONIGHT: Our next storm arrives with snow beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for the snow to stick so drive carefully, low 28.