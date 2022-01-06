Accumulating snow Thursday night – Friday morning
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning.
THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.
TONIGHT: Our next storm arrives with snow beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Temperatures overnight will be cold enough for the snow to stick so drive carefully, low 28.
FRIDAY: It’s a very slow morning commute as snow continues. It’s a quick hitting storm with most of the snow clearing around 8 a.m. As the storm departs skies will clear, but it turns windy. Winds will gust 30-35mph during the day. Friday’s high is 34 but it will feel like it’s in the low 20s.
SATURDAY: A chilly start to the weekend with plenty of sun, high 33. If you’re heading to the Eagles game at night, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 20s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder with a few showers around in the afternoon, high 43.
MONDAY: Turning cooler with partly sunny skies, high 35.
TUESDAY: Much colder as arctic air arrives. It’s mostly sunny, high 27.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, high 34.