Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 reach tentative agreement

Full statement from Atlantic City Electric below:

“We are pleased that we have reached a tentative labor agreement with IBEW Local 210. We feel confident we have bargained in good faith and reached an equitable and competitive agreement that is fair for employees and customers. The new contract will be effective when it is ratified by our represented employees. We value our strong relationships with our labor unions and represented employees and look forward to welcoming them back. Nothing is more important to Atlantic City Electric than the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, customers and communities and this contract balances the needs of our employees with those of our customers and communities we serve.”

Full statement from IBEW Local 210 below:

“Late Friday evening IBEW local union 210 and Atlantic City Electric reached a tentative agreement. A ratification vote shall take place Tuesday. The union is eager to get back to work, to once again provide the quality electric service the rate payers of South Jersey deserve. I am proud of the solidarity that the members of 210 displayed during this entire process! It was truly inspirational to witness the support from the community and local businesses as we fought for a better future!”